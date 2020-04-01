NLRB won't extend suspension of union elections

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday said it would not extend a two-week suspension of all union elections when it expires on Friday, instead tasking regional officials with taking steps to conduct the elections safely in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The board in a release said union elections, which were suspended March 19 because of the pandemic, would resume on Monday. NLRB Chairman John Ring in a statement said the two-week suspension gave the office of General Counsel Peter Robb, which oversees regional offices, the opportunity to fully review the logistics of election procedures in light of the “unprecedented situation.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39vNShT