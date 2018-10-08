Biz groups, unions weigh in on NLRB policy for employee email use

Some of the country’s largest business groups have asked the National Labor Relations Board to overturn Obama-era precedent allowing employees to use work email to solicit support for unions, saying email is no different than company-owned telephones and fax machines that the agency said were off limits for union organizing decades ago.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation, Associated Builders and Contractors and others filed amicus briefs on Friday in a case involving Caesars Entertainment Corp, saying unfettered use of corporate email raises security risks and could cause distractions in the workplace.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OFo3px