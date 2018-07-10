FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 12:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Janus bolsters bid to bar use of company email for union organizing, 9th Circuit told

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A company that provides closed captioning services has told a federal appeals court that workers should be barred from using company email to engage in union organizing for the same reasons the U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked public sector unions from charging non-members fees for collective bargaining.

California-based Purple Communications Inc in a letter to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said the high court’s June 27 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME backs up its own claim that the National Labor Relations Board was wrong to rule in 2014 that employees have a right to use company email systems to send pro-union messages to coworkers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2udRXpt

