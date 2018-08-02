FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 12:38 AM / in an hour

NLRB asks for public input in case over employee email use

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday called for amicus briefs on whether it should reverse an Obama-era ruling allowing workers to use their employers’ email systems for union organizing, which has been heavily criticized by business groups.

The board said it was considering overruling its 2014 Purple Communications Inc decision in a case involving a Las Vegas casino operated by Caesars Entertainment Corp that barred its employees from using company computer systems to discuss working conditions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vnhwnA

