T-Mobile's ban on use of company email for union organizing is legal - NLRB

T-Mobile USA Inc did not violate federal labor law by barring workers at a Kansas call center from using their company email accounts to discuss an organizing campaign by the Communication Workers of America (CWA), the National Labor Relations Board has ruled.

The board in a decision released on Thursday said T-Mobile’s adoption of the rule in 2015 after an employee sent a pro-union email to about 600 coworkers did not violate the National Labor Relations Act because her use of a corporate email account was not protected by the law. T-Mobile is represented by Proskauer Rose.

