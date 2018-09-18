NLRB GC urges board to overrule Obama-era decision on worker email use

The National Labor Relations Board general counsel’s office has urged the board to overrule an Obama-era decision allowing workers to use company email for union organizing, saying employees have many other means of communicating.

The office of General Counsel Peter Robb in an amicus brief filed on Friday said that email is no different than other company-owned resources that the board has placed off limits to workers for organizing purposes. And forcing employers to effectively subsidize union organizing may violate their free speech rights, the GC said.

