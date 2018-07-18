FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 7:26 PM / in 3 hours

NLRB says no impact from Janus on employee email case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision blocking public sector unions from charging non-members fees for collective bargaining has no bearing on a National Labor Relations Board case questioning whether workers can use company email to engage in union organizing, the agency told a U.S. appeals court.

The board on Tuesday sent a letter to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals responding to closed-captioning service Purple Communications Inc’s claims that the high court’s June 27 ruling in Janus v. AFSCME backs up its own challenge to a 2014 NLRB decision.

