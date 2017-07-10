Trump's pick for U.S. labor board helped Republicans battle 'micro unions'

William Emanuel, one of President Donald Trump’s nominees to fill a vacancy on the National Labor Relations Board, teamed up with Republicans in Congress years ago to fight a decision by the agency that riled trade groups by making it easier for unions to represent small groups of a company's workers.

The ruling on these smaller bargaining units, which critics call "micro unions," will likely be among the issues raised at a confirmation hearing the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is scheduled to hold on Thursday for Emanuel and Trump's nominee for a second spot on the NLRB, Marvin Kaplan.

