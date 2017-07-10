FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Trump's pick for U.S. labor board helped Republicans battle 'micro unions'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 10, 2017 / 9:11 PM / a month ago

Trump's pick for U.S. labor board helped Republicans battle 'micro unions'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

William Emanuel, one of President Donald Trump’s nominees to fill a vacancy on the National Labor Relations Board, teamed up with Republicans in Congress years ago to fight a decision by the agency that riled trade groups by making it easier for unions to represent small groups of a company's workers.

The ruling on these smaller bargaining units, which critics call "micro unions," will likely be among the issues raised at a confirmation hearing the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is scheduled to hold on Thursday for Emanuel and Trump's nominee for a second spot on the NLRB, Marvin Kaplan.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ubscHO

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.