February 7, 2018 / 12:46 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Democrats say NLRB member Emanuel 'likely' violated ethics rules

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Six Democrats in Congress on Tuesday said National Labor Relations Board Member William Emanuel “likely” violated federal ethics rules by participating in the agency’s request for an appeals court to remand a high-profile case involving his former law firm.

In a letter to Emanuel, the lawmakers said he was required to recuse himself from any decisions regarding the case, Browning-Ferris Industries Inc, because Littler Mendelson represents one of the parties. In that 2015 decision, which was heavily criticized by business groups, the board made it easier to hold companies liable for labor law violations by contractors and franchisees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EMUF9s

