Entergy dispatchers were supervisors, says NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that dispatchers for a unit of electrical company Entergy Corp in Mississippi were supervisors who cannot unionize, in a long-running case that was sent back to the board by a U.S. appeals court.

A unanimous three-member board panel on Thursday said that because the dispatchers organized by an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local used independent judgment in assigning field workers to address power outages, they were supervisors under the National Labor Relations Act. The law allows only rank-and-file employees to unionize.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uoC0Mz