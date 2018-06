The National Labor Relations Board on Friday said it is undertaking a sweeping review of its ethics and recusal policies, months after the agency vacated a major decision because one of its members had a conflict of interest.

The board in a release said Chairman John Ring had proposed a review “to be conducted expeditiously” that will look at every aspect of the board’s current recusal practices.

