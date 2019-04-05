D.C. Circuit hears Trump administration's bid to revive civil service executive orders

A lawyer for the Trump administration told a U.S. appeals court on Thursday that federal worker unions should have to bring their challenges to executive orders that make changes to the civil service system in administrative proceedings before going to court.

At oral arguments before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Joseph Busa of the U.S. Department of Justice argued that a federal judge who blocked President Donald Trump’s trio of 2018 orders never had jurisdiction over the case, because the unions were required to first raise their claims before the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA).

