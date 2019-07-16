D.C. Circuit revives Trump executive orders on federal civil service

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived key portions of a trio of executive orders by President Donald Trump making changes to the federal civil service system, saying unions must first take their challenges to a federal labor agency.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said a federal judge who blocked the 2018 orders did not have jurisdiction over a challenge by 16 public-sector unions, because they were required to first bring cases against individual agencies to the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA). The court stayed its decision pending a motion for rehearing or en banc review by the unions.

