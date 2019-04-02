Trump administration will urge D.C. Circuit to revive civil service orders

Lawyers for the Trump administration will urge a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to revive key provisions of a trio of executive orders that made major changes to the federal civil service system.

The U.S. Department of Justice will tell a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the 2018 orders were within President Donald Trump’s authority to regulate the federal workforce and promote efficiency at government agencies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YJP1yo