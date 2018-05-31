FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Union challenges Trump order limiting time federal workers spend on union activities

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The largest union representing federal employees has filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting the amount of time they can spend handling union business.

The American Federation of Government Employees said the executive order issued last week violates its members’ rights to free speech and free association under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, in a complaint filed in federal court in Washington on Wednesday.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
