Social Security Admin. unlawfully imposed Trump civil service executive orders - union

The largest federal employee union has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump and the Social Security Administration of using a federal labor agency to implement three executive orders making changes to the civil service system after a judge had ruled the orders were invalid.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) in a complaint in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday said a May decision by the Federal Service Impasse Panel (FSIP) allowing the SSA to impose provisions of the 2018 executive orders was arbitrary and capricious, in violation of federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kx1c22