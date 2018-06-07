FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Union says Trump civil service orders violate federal labor law

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A union that represents 150,000 federal employees has filed a lawsuit claiming President Donald Trump’s executive orders making it easier to fire civil servants and limiting the time they can spend on union activities conflict with federal labor law.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, the National Treasury Employees Union said the orders issued in late May usurp Congress’ authority to shape labor relations at federal agencies. Specifically, the union said, the orders violate the Civil Service Reform Act of 1978.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LwclIt

