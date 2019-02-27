Unions, Dem and GOP lawmakers say Trump civil service orders are illegal

A coalition of unions and a bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to uphold a ruling that struck down the bulk of President Donald Trump’s trio of executive orders making changes to the federal civil service system.

The AFL-CIO and three smaller unions in an amicus brief told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that provisions of the 2018 executive orders that the federal government claims merely set “aspirational” goals to save money are actually orders to agencies to bargain with unions in bad faith by focusing only on their budgets, in violation of federal law.

