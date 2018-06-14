Unions file legal challenge to Trump's civil service orders

More than a dozen unions representing over 300,000 federal employees filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C. on Wednesday claiming that President Donald Trump lacked the authority to issue a trio of executive orders that seek to overhaul parts of the federal civil service system.

Unions including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, International Association of Machinists and two that represent National Labor Relations Board staffers said the orders issued in May conflict with the federal Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA) and existing bargaining agreements.

