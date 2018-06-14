FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 14, 2018 / 12:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Unions file legal challenge to Trump's civil service orders

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

More than a dozen unions representing over 300,000 federal employees filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C. on Wednesday claiming that President Donald Trump lacked the authority to issue a trio of executive orders that seek to overhaul parts of the federal civil service system.

Unions including the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, International Association of Machinists and two that represent National Labor Relations Board staffers said the orders issued in May conflict with the federal Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA) and existing bargaining agreements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sXfdqX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.