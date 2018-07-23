FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 8:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Unions say Trump civil service orders 'eviscerate' collective bargaining

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A group of unions representing federal employees has asked a U.S. judge to reject the government’s claims that President Donald Trump had broad authority to issue three executive orders making changes to the federal civil service system.

The unions filed three separate briefs in federal court in Washington D.C. on Friday asking the judge to grant their motion for summary judgment and deny a bid by the U.S. Department of Justice to toss out their challenge.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LkgC6f

