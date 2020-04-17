Unions demand Wash. labor and health agencies protect farmworkers from COVID-19

Two unions have filed a lawsuit seeking to force Washington’s state labor and health departments to issue rules to protect immigrant farmworkers during the coronavirus pandemic, saying non-binding guidance released by the agencies is inadequate.

United Farm Workers of America and Familias Unidas Por La Justicia in a complaint filed in Washington state court on Thursday said thousands of farmworkers in the eastern part of the state are living in cramped dormitories without protective equipment, and fear they could be fired or deported if they complain.

