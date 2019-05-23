New York appeals court says bar on farmworker unionizing is unconstitutional

A New York state appeals court on Thursday said an 80-year-old exemption in state labor law barring farmworkers from joining unions is unconstitutional.

In a 4-1 decision, the Albany-based New York Appellate Division, Third Department said a 1938 amendment to the state constitution guaranteeing “employees” the right to collectively bargain was broader than a law adopted a year earlier that protected workers’ rights to organize but excluded farm laborers.

