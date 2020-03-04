NLRB says drivers who lease trucks are company's employees

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Los Angeles-based drivers with trucking firm Intermodal Bridge Transport (IBT) who lease trucks from the company are its employees, even under the more business-friendly standard recently adopted by the agency.

The board in a decision issued on Tuesday said that because the drivers lease trucks and do not set their hours or own their delivery routes, they have little opportunity for profit or loss, making them employees who can join a union under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). But the board said IBT did not violate the law by misclassifying the drivers as independent contractors.

