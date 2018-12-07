Westlaw News
7th Circuit says Janus has no impact on home health aides' case against union

Daniel Wiessner

A federal appeals court on Thursday said the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling that mandatory union fees violate public workers’ free speech rights does not allow home health aides in Illinois to seek refunds from their former union as a class.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said its 2017 ruling that the workers’ claims against a Service Employees International Union local were too individualized for class action treatment was unaffected by the Supreme Court’s June decision in Janus v. AFSCME.

