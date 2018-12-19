9th Circuit skeptical of wading into agency fee dispute after Janus

A U.S. appeals court appears poised to kick a bid by California state employees who did not join unions to recoup the “agency fees” they paid for collective bargaining back to a federal judge who dismissed the case.

On Tuesday, lawyers for a certified class of tens of thousands of workers and a Service Employees International Union local that represents state employees both told a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in San Francisco that the case must be revisited after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark June ruling in Janus v. AFSCME that such fees are unconstitutional, but they disagreed over how the appeals court should handle it.

