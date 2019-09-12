6th Circuit tosses Fiat Chrysler workers' claims over UAW bribery scandal

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said Fiat Chrysler Automobiles employees could not move forward with a proposed class action alleging that bribes company officials gave to representatives of the United Auto Workers violated federal labor law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs and their lawyers at Consovoy McCarthy had failed to allege that FCA violated any provision of its collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the UAW, and affirmed a judge’s dismissal of their claims against the company and the union under the federal Labor Management Relations Act (LMRA).

