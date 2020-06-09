D.C. Circuit nixes FLRA decision that limited union bargaining over workplace changes

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday tossed out a Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) decision that said U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not have to bargain with a union before implementing new vehicle search procedures at a checkpoint in El Paso, Texas.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the FLRA’s finding that vehicle inspection protocols were “working conditions” and not “conditions of employment” that are mandatory subjects of bargaining was arbitrary, agreeing with an American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) local.

