FLRA allows federal workers to opt out of paying union dues at any time

The Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) on Wednesday issued a final rule that will allow federal employees to opt out of union membership and paying dues at any time, rather than during the brief annual window currently afforded to them.

The FLRA, which governs relations between federal agencies and their employees’ unions, said the rule would ensure that workers have “the fullest freedom” to exercise their rights under federal civil-service law, including in matters directly affecting their pay.

