Westlaw News
July 8, 2020 / 8:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

FLRA allows federal workers to opt out of paying union dues at any time

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) on Wednesday issued a final rule that will allow federal employees to opt out of union membership and paying dues at any time, rather than during the brief annual window currently afforded to them.

The FLRA, which governs relations between federal agencies and their employees’ unions, said the rule would ensure that workers have “the fullest freedom” to exercise their rights under federal civil-service law, including in matters directly affecting their pay.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3iFw6yC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below