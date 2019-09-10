DOL says union workers' accrued leave cannot replace FMLA leave

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday said that unionized employers cannot allow workers with medical conditions that qualify for unpaid leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to first exhaust paid leave accrued under a collective bargaining agreement.

Cheryl Stanton, the administrator of DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, said in an opinion letter that unionized workers must use their accrued paid leave concurrent with, or after, the up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave required by the FMLA.

