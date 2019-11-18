Public workers who don't join unions have fewer constitutional protections- 2nd Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ruled that public workers who opt out of union membership are not entitled to the same level of constitutional protections during the collective bargaining process as their coworkers who are members.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said former New York State Thruway Authority employees who did not join the unions that bargained on their behalf cannot take part in a proposed class action claiming the agency unlawfully laid off about 230 workers in the middle of stalled contract negotiations in 2012.

