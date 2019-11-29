IN BRIEF: NLRB extends comment period on grad student proposal

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday said it was extending until Jan. 15 the public comment period on a proposed rule to prevent graduate students who work as teaching or research assistants from forming unions.

The board had received nearly 6,000 comments on the September proposal, which would reverse Obama-era precedent that spurred grad students at several schools to unionize, as of Wednesday afternoon.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Dp2P82