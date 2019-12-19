IN BRIEF: Report says 1.5 mln grad students would lose union rights under NLRB rule

A National Labor Relations Board proposal that would prevent graduate students who teach from forming unions would deprive 1.5 million students of the ability to negotiate with schools for higher pay, according to a report released Thursday.

The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute in the report also said that 57,500 graduate students who are already unionized would lose the ability to collectively bargain with their schools under the September proposal.

