Critics of NLRB proposal say burgeoning number of graduate students need union rights

Unions, advocacy groups and Democrats in Congress have told the National Labor Relations Board that its proposal to bar graduate students who teach or conduct research from unionizing will make it more difficult for them to air grievances about low pay, sexual harassment and other issues.

The NLRB received more than 11,000 comments on the September proposal ahead of yesterday’s deadline. Several opponents of the proposal said that universities have increasingly shifted labor onto graduate students into recent years, and as a result students should have the ability to advocate for better working conditions.

