October 26, 2018 / 3:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

NLRB General Counsel raises bar for unions accused of mishandling grievances

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

By Daniel Wiessner Peter Robb, the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, has ordered agency lawyers to apply greater scrutiny to unions accused of breaching their duty to represent workers by ignoring or mishandling grievances against employers.

Robb in a memo sent to regional directors on Wednesday said unions in such cases are increasingly arguing that they were “merely negligent” in pursuing workplace grievances on behalf of members, which is generally not a violation of the National Labor Relations Act. But unions must show that they have reasonable procedures in place to track grievances for that defense to apply, Robb wrote.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jgvm1H

