October 12, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

7th Circuit backs arbitrator's ruling that state gun law trumped employer's policy

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said that an arbitrator had the authority to rule that an Illinois electrical service provider’s policy barring workers from having weapons at work was invalid under the state’s law permitting concealed carry of licensed guns.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because Ameren Illinois Co and a linemens’ union agreed that provisions of their collective bargaining agreement could be suspended if they conflicted with state or federal laws, an arbitrator was able to apply Illinois’ concealed carry law to the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OjyteZ

