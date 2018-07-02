FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 2, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Union's waiver didn't apply to Harley-Davidson buyouts - NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Harley-Davidson Motor Co was required to bargain with a union before offering buyouts to senior employees at a Pennsylvania motorcycle plant.

A three-member NLRB panel on Friday rejected Harley-Davidson’s claim that the company could offer buyouts over the objections of an International Association of Machinists local that represented its workers because the union had waived its right to bargain over a simultaneous round of layoffs at the York, Pennsylvania factory.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z4ALYl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.