Union's waiver didn't apply to Harley-Davidson buyouts - NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Harley-Davidson Motor Co was required to bargain with a union before offering buyouts to senior employees at a Pennsylvania motorcycle plant.

A three-member NLRB panel on Friday rejected Harley-Davidson’s claim that the company could offer buyouts over the objections of an International Association of Machinists local that represented its workers because the union had waived its right to bargain over a simultaneous round of layoffs at the York, Pennsylvania factory.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z4ALYl