House holds first hearing on Dem bill to overhaul federal labor law

A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday gave the first vetting to a sweeping new bill by Democrats that would expand the rights of workers and unions under federal labor law, which one business group called “an aggressive partisan power grab.”

Former National Labor Relations Board Chairman Philip Miscimarra, the only opponent of the bill to testify at the hearing before the House Subcommittee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, said the legislation would upset the balance between the rights of unions and employers under the National Labor Relations Act.

