House panel debates changes to federal labor laws

April 26 -

Republicans and Democrats on a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Thursday said federal labor law should be amended for the first time in 70 years to reflect recent shifts in union organizing, but diverged sharply on the kinds of changes needed.

At a hearing of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce’s Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor & Pensions, Republicans touted a bill that would eliminate 2015 rules designed to speed up union elections and make it easier for workers to decertify unions. But Democrats said those proposals would harm workers by undermining unions, and lawmakers should instead consider increasing the penalties for employers who violate the National Labor Relations Act.

