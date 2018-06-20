FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 11:54 PM / in an hour

NLRB asks 7th Circuit to remand case over Hobby Lobby arbitration pacts

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has told a federal appeals court that the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling validating class-action waivers in employee arbitration agreements did not end a case challenging pacts signed by Hobby Lobby Stores Inc employees.

The board in a filing on Tuesday asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to remand Hobby Lobby’s appeal of its 2016 decision that said the Oklahoma-based craft store chain’s arbitration agreements were unenforceable. The NLRB said it should have a chance to consider additional arguments by a group of the retailer’s employees who challenged agreements they had signed with Hobby Lobby at the board after a wage-and-hour lawsuit against the company was sent to arbitration.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ta5bmv

