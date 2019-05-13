States challenge rule barring collection of union dues from home health aides

The Democratic attorneys general of California and four other states on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to strike down a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule that bars states from withholding union dues from the wages of home health workers who are paid through Medicaid.

The states in a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court said the rule adopted last week will undermine existing collective bargaining agreements between states and home health aides’ unions and could erode working standards in the industry and limit the availability of home health services.

