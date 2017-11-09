Honeywell retirees not owed lifetime health benefits - 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court has dismissed a proposed class action by Honeywell International Inc retirees who said the company violated federal benefits and labor laws when it sold the Ohio plant where they had worked and stopped paying for their health benefits.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a collective bargaining agreement between the defense contractor and the union that represented nearly 1,000 retirees only promised benefits until it expired in 2011. New Jersey-based Honeywell is represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

