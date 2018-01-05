NLRB general counsel withdraws complaint over Honeywell lockouts

National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Peter Robb has withdrawn a complaint that accused Honeywell International Inc of illegally locking out more than 350 unionized workers at plants in Indiana and New York.

Robb’s office on Thursday withdrew the July 2017 complaint against New Jersey-based Honeywell without explanation. For nearly 10 months beginning in May 2016, the company locked out workers at aircraft brake factories in South Bend, Indiana and Green Island, New York who had rejected Honeywell’s bid to unilaterally change the terms of their health coverage.

