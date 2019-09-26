IN BRIEF: House panel approves sweeping pro-union bill

A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Wednesday approved a far-reaching bill that would expand workers’ rights to unionize under federal labor law while giving more power to the National Labor Relations Board, amid criticisms from business groups.

The Democrat-led House Committee on Education and Labor voted 26-21 along party lines to send the bill, called the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, to the House floor for a vote.

