Labor board will take up DOJ's bid to dissolve immigration judges' union

The U.S. Department of Justice at a hearing on Tuesday will urge the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) to dissolve a union that represents U.S. immigration judges, arguing that the judges have taken on more of a policy-making role in the 20 years since the labor board rejected a similar bid.

DOJ in an August petition claimed that immigration judges are management employees who cannot join unions, and asked the FLRA to decertify the National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ).

