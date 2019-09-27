Westlaw News
Immigration judges’ union says DOJ link to anti-Semitic post was illegal

Daniel Wiessner

The union that represents federal immigration judges on Friday accused a U.S. Department of Justice office of violating federal labor law by sending the judges and other DOJ staff a post from a white-nationalist blog supporting the department’s bid to dismantle the union.

The National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ) in a complaint filed with the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) said the blog post, which was included in a daily email briefing in August, unlawfully discouraged union activity.

