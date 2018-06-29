FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 29, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dish Network's clash with union not an 'impasse'- NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has rejected Dish Network Corp’s claim that a stalemate in contract talks with a technicians’ union permitted the company to revoke incentive-based pay and change other working conditions without bargaining.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said that a year-long period in which Dish Network had no contact with the Communication Workers of America local representing its technicians in Texas was not a formal “impasse,” so the company could not make unilateral changes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IBoSsn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.