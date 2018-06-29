Dish Network's clash with union not an 'impasse'- NLRB

The National Labor Relations Board has rejected Dish Network Corp’s claim that a stalemate in contract talks with a technicians’ union permitted the company to revoke incentive-based pay and change other working conditions without bargaining.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said that a year-long period in which Dish Network had no contact with the Communication Workers of America local representing its technicians in Texas was not a formal “impasse,” so the company could not make unilateral changes.

