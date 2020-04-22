Judges' union says Trump appointments to labor panel unconstitutional

The union that represents administrative law judges with the Social Security Administration (SSA) has filed a lawsuit claiming President Donald Trump violated the U.S. Constitution by stacking an obscure but powerful federal labor panel with anti-union lawyers who did not receive Senate confirmation.

The Association of Administrative Law Judges (AALJ), represented by Gupta Wessler, said in a complaint filed in federal court in Washington D.C. on Tuesday that Trump’s appointment of ten members to the Federal Service Impasses Panel (FSIP) since 2017 violates the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, and rulings handed down by the panel should be declared invalid.

