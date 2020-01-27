Westlaw News
January 27, 2020 / 10:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Union moves to block guidance barring federal workers from discussing impeachment

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The largest federal employee union has asked a judge to immediately suspend a federal agency’s guidance that bars on-duty government workers from expressing opinions about the impeachment of President Donald Trump, pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the directive.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), represented by Arnold & Porter, said that with an ongoing impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, the new 2018 guidance from the Office of Special Counsel (OSC) poses a greater risk than ever of violating federal workers’ free-speech rights by discouraging them from discussing impeachment at work.

