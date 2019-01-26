NLRB rolls back Obama-era test on worker classification

The National Labor Relations Board on Friday tossed out an Obama-era test for determining whether workers are a company’s employees or independent contractors, saying it failed to properly weigh workers’ ability to grow their business.

The board in a 3-1 decision said drivers for airport shuttle service SuperShuttle DFW Inc, who the company calls “franchisees,” are not its employees because they invest in their own vans, set their own hours, and are ultimately responsible for their profit or loss.

