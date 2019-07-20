Company official's talks with workers about union contract violated NLRA - D.C. Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said Ingredion Inc, which supplies ingredients for the food and pharmaceutical industries, violated federal labor law by allowing its chief negotiator to discuss wages and other issues with employees ahead of contract talks with their union.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected Ingredion’s claims that the negotiator’s “impromptu conversations” with workers at an Iowa plant in 2015 were too brief and informal to violate the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which prohibits companies from bargaining directly with unionized employees.

